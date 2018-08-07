A man led Harker Heights police on a high-speed chase after he had been drinking, police said.
Hayden Freeman, 21, was arraigned on Sunday by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who imposed a $40,000 bond on the felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Freeman was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
A Harker Heights officer on foot patrol on Sunday at a bar in the 300 block of West Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard when he saw a bouncer “remove a patron for being too intoxicated to serve,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer spoke with the man “and smelled the strong smell of alcoholic beverage emitting from (the man’s) person,” police said. The man told the officer he would get a ride but the officer then saw him get in a Subaru and “drove off at a high rate of speed.”
After being unable to get the vehicle to stop, the officer called dispatch and another officer began to follow the vehicle with his siren and lights activated, according to the affidavit.
The driver “ignored the sirens and lights and continued at a high rate of speed,” police said. The vehicle came to a stop and the officer got out of his car only to have the driver take off again.
A third Heights officer “was able to intercept the vehicle and make it come to a stop,” according to the affidavit. The man was identified as Freeman.
Also arraigned, in unrelated cases, were:
Rebecca Sue Miller, 46, on a charge of sexual performance by a child under 14. Miller was given a $100,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Pierre Elliott, 32, on a charge of assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Elliott was given a bond of $80,000 and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Anthony Mango, 18, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. Mango was given a $70,000 bond on the charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Demetria Elaine Allen, 36, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Allen was given an $80,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Robert Allen Pugh, 37, on a charge of possession of cocaine less than 1 gram. Pugh was given a $20,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Chad Michael Carrion, 29, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. Carrion was given a $20,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Crystal Nicole Moody, 23, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Moody was given a $40,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.