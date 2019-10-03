CRIME graphic

A man was arraigned on Wednesday on a criminal mischief charge after being arrested in Killeen on Monday.

Police went to the Sleep Inn and Suites, 700 E. Central Texas Expressway, around 10:30 p.m. Monday night in response to a guest throwing mattresses out of the hotel window.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

