A man was in Bell County Jail Wednesday after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a car dealership lot in Killeen.
Anthony Glenn Powell Jr., 31, was charged with felony theft.
According to the arrest affidavit, the Killeen Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious person Monday morning when the officer found Powell in the area of a vehicle with sales stickers.
Powell consented to being searched which led officers to find a ring containing multiple keys with tags similar those used by car dealerships, according to the report.
Powell indicated to officers that he had obtained the keys from a car business and that he had not received consent to enter the business to get the keys, according to the arrest affidavit.
The vehicle’s owner confirmed with officials that the vehicle in question did belong to him and had been on his car lot located in Killeen, according to the report.
The affidavit also reported that the owner also informed official that he had not given anyone permission to take the vehicle or the keys.
Powell was being held on a $50,000 bond.
Also arraigned Wednesday on unrelated charges were:
George Joseph Parks on a charge of aggravated assault on family/household with a deadly weapon.
Hector Javier Vega on charges of debit card abuse on bond, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and burglary of a vehicle with two prior convictions.
