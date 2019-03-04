A Killeen man was in Bell County Jail on Monday after allegedly breaking into a home, eating some food and listening to music on the couch.
Troy Guniour Ramalho, 21, was arraigned on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
According to the arrest affidavit, Killeen police officers were responding to a burglary call in the 1700 block of Duncan Street on Friday at 7:39 p.m. when they reportedly found a man sitting on the living room couch with headphones on. The call had been placed by a person who could hear noises coming from the home, but knew the resident was not at home, according to the affidavit. When police found the suspect on the couch, they also reported smelling marijuana around him.
While the suspect initially complied with police requests, police said he resisted arrest when officers attempted to place his hands behind his back and fought with police before they were able to restrain him and place him in a patrol car.
Officers were later able to obtain a written statement from the home owner stating that she did not know the suspect, nor did he have her permission to be in her house. According to the affidavit, the home owner also said the suspect had eaten some of her food while he was in the house.
The suspect was later identified as Ramalho, according to affidavit.
Ramalho was being held in Bell County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Also arraigned Monday on unrelated charges were:
Christina Howard on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
L’Kenneth Denyus Gamble on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises.
