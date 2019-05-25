Daniel Thomas II, was arrested on a warrant Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from an incident earlier this year.
Cooke signed the affidavit for the arrest on Tuesday.
On Jan. 11, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Alamo Avenue in Killeen, where a woman was seen on the couch with a puncture wound to her head, one-inch wide and a half-inch deep.
At the hospital, she told authorities she was at her girlfriend’s house when her girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, later identified as Thomas, would not “move his vehicle so victim could leave in her vehicle. Suspect was yelling at her,” police reports stated.
It was then, according to the victim, Thomas allegedly struck her in the head with an unknown object.
Witnesses corroborated the victim’s account of what happened, police said.
It was through an unrelated search warrant of Roberts’ phone where police found a text message that supported the incident: “‘I don’t have a woman … caught her cheating … I stabbed her friend,” according to the text.
Police interviewed Thomas, where he “admitted to punching the victim in the same hand in which he was holding a key,” according to the affidavit.
As of Friday afternoon, Thomas was in Bell County Jail on $100,000 bond.
