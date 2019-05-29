A Bell County man was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
On Sunday at approximately 7:14 p.m., Officer Carlos Felix was on patrol along State Highway 195 near mile post 390. He observed a vehicle that did not have a front license plate. He initiated a traffic stop.
Before the vehicle stopped, Officer Felix could see the driver biting on something as he looked in the rearview mirror. Officer Felix approached the vehicle from the passenger side according to a Killeen Police Department arrest affidavit. He noticed a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was Reginald Hughes Domont.
As the driver got out of the vehicle, Officer Felix could see a green, leafy substance consistent with marijuana on the driver’s lap. The driver was arrested, and during the arrest process Felix reported he could see the same green leafy substance in the suspects mouth. Felix searched the vehicle and noticed a clear plastic bag containing a green, leafy substance. The bag had fresh teeth marks on the edge of it.
The suspected marijuana will be submitted to the Department of Public Safety laboratory for further testing.
Domont’s bail has been set at $50,000.
Other arraignments on Wednesday include:
Tarek Re’sean Coleman on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but not more than $30,000.
