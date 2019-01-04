A 31-year-old man accused of chasing and firing at a motorist was arraigned Thursday.
Kelvin James Murrell faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was assigned a bond of $100,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Early in the morning Aug. 2, Killeen police officers were sent to Clear Creek Road and Stan Schlueter Loop after a motorist reported being chased at high speeds and shot at by another driver, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police stopped Murrell and said they found a handgun with an empty magazine but a round in its chamber located in the driver’s door of his vehicle.
