CRIME graphic

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Francisco Jose Flores, 40, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in an amount of less than 1 gram Friday.

On Wednesday, Killeen police stopped a car for the driver not wearing a seat belt near the intersection of 10th Street and Rancier Avenue. The officer said the driver identified himself as Francisco Jose Flores but lacked identification, according to an arrest affidavit.

