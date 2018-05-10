A Killeen man was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown Wednesday on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third degree felony, after a police chase in June of last year that ended in a fiery crash, police said.
Robert Theodore Jones, 34, was in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon on bonds totaling $283,000, including the $30,000 Brown imposed on the evasion charge.
A Killeen Police Department officer said in an affidavit that he attempted to stop a vehicle for running a red light and it accelerated, running another red light and stop signs.
“The suspect vehicle began to smoke and lose control, crashing into a guide wire for an electric pole,” the affidavit stated. “The vehicle flipped over and then caught on fire.”
The driver was pulled from the vehicle and officers identified him as Jones, who was transported to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for his injuries, police said.
Police also said they found a “small, black handgun” from Jones’s pocket.
Jones also is facing another evading arrest or detention with a vehicle charge, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, according to jail records.
Also arraigned by Cooke on Wednesday, in an unrelated case, was:
Paul Mitchell Mallin, 30, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Mallin was given a $40,000 bond and was not in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
