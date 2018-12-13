A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into and stealing merchandise from a business in Killeen, police say.
Adreane Boyd Davis was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Thursday. He faces a charge of burglary of a building and was assigned a bond of $75,000.
On Tuesday, Killeen officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North 2nd Street in regard to a burglary of a business, according to an arrest affidavit.
An officer observed a man, later identified as Davis, walking on 2nd Street wearing a tan jacket with a hood, tan pants and carrying a plastic bag with unopened drinks that had water residue on them, according to the affidavit. The officer arrested Davis for outstanding warrants.
The officer observed that the jacket Davis was wearing was covered in broken glass, the affidavit said. Police say the front glass door to the business they were dispatched to had been broken and drinks were missing from inside.
An witness also said that a man exited the store and started walking south on 2nd Street, according to the affidavit. His description matched the description of Davis, police say.
