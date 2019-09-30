Heights shooting

Ronald Dietrich Stabreit

One man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting that occurred in Harker Heights, police said Monday.

Ronald Dietrich Stabreit, 38, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the Friday shooting in north Harker Heights, police said.  Justice of the Peace Daryl K. Peters set his bond at $250,000.

