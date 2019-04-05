A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a Killeen Police Department officer was injured during a domestic violence call.
Derrick Joseph Houston was arraigned Friday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of assault of a public servant. His bond was set at $100,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a domestic assault call Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Drive. Police said a man, later identified as Houston, threw a drink at a woman and then tried to enter the house where officers were conducting their investigation. According to the affidavit, Houston struck an officer, causing a scratch on the officer’s face.
Video reviewed by the police department showed Houston repeatedly headbutting the arresting officer as he was put into the back of a patrol car. The affidavit states the officer’s glasses were broken when he was hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.