A 31-year-old Killeen man faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams after police allegedly found him with cocaine.
Cordero Raez Christopher was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday. His bond for the substance charge is $30,000.
Killeen police executed a search warrant at a residence in Killeen, during which Christopher was present, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers reportedly located a bag on a couch, which contained a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.
Police say the substance weighed in at 3.3 grams.
Christopher allegedly told police he was staying at the residence and sleeping on the couch. He indicated the bag containing the cocaine was his, according to the affidavit.
