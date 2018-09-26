A Killeen man is in custody after reportedly stabbing a man in the neck with a knife while the victim was at a park with his family.
Darrell Lashoun Lawrence, 37, was arraigned Wednesday on one charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon in connection to the attack. According to the arrest affidavit, Lawrence approached the victim while he was at the Community Center Park along W.S. Young Drive in Killeen on Sunday.
The victim told responding officers that his attacker was wearing a long red shirt and dark colored shorts and was holding a white towel. Lawrence allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck before fleeing the scene.
The victim provided the police with a description of his attacker, and a black man matching the description — later identified as Lawrence — was located nearby.
According to the affidavit, the victim identified Lawrence as the man who stabbed him.
Lawrence was being held in Bell County Jail on Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.
