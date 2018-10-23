A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly stealing a Ford Mustang and attempting to escape police, according to an arrest affidavit.
Trevonne Beshae Harris was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Tuesday and faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. For both charges, Harris’ bond totals $150,000.
On Sunday, Killeen officers were dispatched to a business in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway for a criminal trespass call. Employees of the business said there was a Mustang outside the business that was not supposed to be there, and the smell of marijuana was reportedly coming from the vehicle.
Bell County Communications alerted officers that a Mustang had been recently stolen in the area, and that the vehicle might have a firearm inside it, the affidavit said.
The Mustang pulled out of the parking lot once an officer arrived, nearly striking a police vehicle. Police then pursued the Mustang.
The Mustang traveled 100 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to the affidavit, weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle then struck another vehicle, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Police went to speak with the people inside the vehicle and reportedly observed two men flee.
One of the men was located and caught by an officer and identified as Harris. Harris then allegedly admitted to taking the vehicle that he knew did not belong to him.
The affidavit said the auto-theft victim was spoken with, who said they gave nobody permission to drive the vehicle.
The vehicle Harris had been driving and crashed was identified as the same vehicle that was stolen from the victim.
