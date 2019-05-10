A 60-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a man with a baseball bat at a Killeen residence in February.
Edwin Lopez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.
On Feb. 17, police responded to a domestic assault call in the 300 block of West Elms Road, according to an arrest affidavit. Lopez was visiting the victim when he reportedly cursed at him, told him to approach his vehicle and pulled out the bat.
The victim was able to disarm Lopez after being struck several times, according to the affidavit, but was then knocked onto the ground and hit by him, allegedly fracturing three of his ribs.
Lopez was later interviewed in April by police and admitted to the incident, according to the affidavit.
