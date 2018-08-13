An arrest affidavit was issued for a man for the offense of retaliation, in this case threatening a police officer.
Suspect Wesley Whitney was arrested by a Killeen police officer Thursday for traffic violations.
According to the arrest affidavit, while Whitney was being transported to Bell County Jail, he told the arresting officer that he would “find him on the street,” “wait ’till I get out of trial to see what’s up” and “I hope you die.”
In Texas, retaliation is defined as “intentionally or knowingly harming or threatening to harm another by an unlawful act in retaliation for ... trying to report a crime.”
Whitney is currently being held in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Also arraigned on Monday was Marcus Tyrone Pruitt for possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more, less than 4 grams. Pruitt’s bond was set at $30,000.
