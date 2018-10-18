Killeen police arrested a man this week in connection with a shooting on Sunday.
Chrystopher Edward Deverus Brown, 25, was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Killeen Police Department official verified.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of North 46th Street. A male victim had been shot was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical in Temple, according to KPD.
Police were told the victim and the suspect had been in an argument that escalated into a shooting.
Brown’s bond was set at $100,000.
