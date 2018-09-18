A 20-year-old man was arrested in Harker Heights Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 4 grams but more than 1 gram.
Dillyn Philip Craig Blank was found asleep in a vehicle parked in the Walmart lot in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Police were dispatched to the location on a call regarding a suspicious person, and spoke to managers of the store who informed them of a man sleeping in a vehicle with a glass pipe and knife beside him.
When officers approached the vehicle, they observed Blank sleeping in the driver’s seat and knocked at the window to rouse him.
Blank was observed to have bloodshot eyes, slow and slurred speech and difficulty standing, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers also took note of the knife and pipe in the vehicle that the Walmart managers had informed them of.
When Blank was searched, officers said they found a container in his left pocket that held a clear, crystal-like substance.
The use of a field-test kit revealed the substance tested positively for the presence of methamphetamine.
Blank was in custody at Bell County jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
His bail has been set at $30,000.
