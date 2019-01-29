A Killeen man was arraigned Monday on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a large amount of cocaine.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers obtained a search warrant for a home in the 2900 block of Boyd Avenue in Killeen.
Inside the home, detectives found a jar containing two bags of a white, powdery substance, as well as plastic pail which held several bags of marijuana, a cellphone and money.
Detectives also found several plastic bags with white pills inside, according to the affidavit. Police also found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in the kitchen.
When officer read Ryker Hubis-Warner his rights, he reportedly told officers he makes several hundred dollars per week selling drugs.
Officers field tested the white powded and determined it to be cocaine weighing in at 34.3 grams.
Hubis-Warner was given an $80,000 bond. As of Tuesday, he was not being held in Bell County Jail.
