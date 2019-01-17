Man arrested on sexual assault charge

Christopher Robin Sabado, 33, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Jan. 9 on a charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.
According to the arrest affidavit, Killeen police responded to a call after the child ran from Sabado and asked a stranger on the street for help. The affidavit states Sabado removed the child’s shorts and forced himself on her, attempting penetration.
Sabado’s bond is set at $100,000.
In unrelated cases, Dvaughn Nathaniel Kent was arraigned on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $100,000.
Kalycia Marie Rivera was also arraigned on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $100,000.
