A 19-year-old Killeen man was arrested Wednesday after police say he stole two large TVs.
William E. Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday and faces a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. His bond was set at $50,000.
On Wednesday, police responded to a suspicious person call around the 4400 block of Lonesome Dove Drive, according to an arrest affidavit. Witnesses in the area told reportedly told police they saw a man who they identified as Smith running down the street carrying a TV.
Police spoke with one resident in the neighborhood who reportedly said her home alarm was sounding, and that her bedroom window was busted and her back door was unlocked. The resident said both her living room and bedroom televisions were missing, according to the affidavit.
A resident who is said to live with Smith spoke with an officer, according to the affidavit, and subsequently retrieved two large flat-screen TVs from the residence.
In an unrelated case, Jose G. Malave Jr., 25, was arraigned and faces a charge of assault. His bond was set at $100,000.
