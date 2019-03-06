A 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police said he caused a child to suffer various head injuries nearly two years ago.
Jesse Rodriguez-Vicens was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Wednesday afternoon and faces a charge of injury to a child. His bond was set at $100,000.
Authorities say Rodrigues-Vicens admitted to throwing the then 2-year-old child into the air with intention of catching him in an incident that occurred in May 2017, according to an arrest affidavit. The child, however, was said to have struck a ceiling fan and potentially a bed frame.
Rodriguez-Vicens reportedly admitted the next morning the child could not walk without falling down.
Police obtained the child’s medical records and learned he suffered two skull fractures and brain bleeding.
