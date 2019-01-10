A 23-year-old man is accused of failing to stop and render aid in a Killeen accident that occurred in December and resulted in serious bodily injury.
Larry Pervin Kidd Jr. was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Thursday and assigned a bond of $100,000.
On the evening of Dec. 19, Killeen police responded to a three-vehicle collision near Chantz Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop. Two victims of the crash were on scene before they were transported to an area hospital, according to an arrest affidavit.
Kidd, the third driver involved in the incident, fled the scene on foot, according to the affidavit. Police determined from the crash scene and speaking with witnesses of the incident that Kidd caused the collision, according to the affidavit.
