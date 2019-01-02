A Killeen man was behind bars Wednesday after a New Year’s Day accident.
Richard Delano Lackey Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
At approximately 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a major accident on westbound Central Texas Expressway, with reports of three people having been struck by a vehicle.
According to the arrest affidavit, three people had been pushing a vehicle down the service road when they were struck by Lackey’s vehicle. All three were treated for injuries, according to the affidavit.
Lackey’s wife and two children were in the vehicle at the time, the affidavit said.
Lackey admitted to drinking prior to driving home, and according to the affidavit, was not able to successfully complete sobriety tests.
Bond for Lackey is set at $30,000.
In an unrelated case, Kandice Sherrell Williams, 25, was arraigned Wednesday and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Her bond is set at $30,000.
