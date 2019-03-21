A Killeen man has been charged with evading arrest after leading police in a foot chase Tuesday night.
Jonas Rosser Jr., 23, was arraigned Thursday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Skyline Drive Tuesday night for a call of a disturbance with shots fired.
Officers heard shouting from inside the residence and observed a male leaving from the rear of the home, the affidavit said. An officer told the male to come talk, but said the man did not comply and re-entered the home before fleeing on foot.
According to the affidavit, officers pursued the man until he was found in a backyard on Mary Jane Drive.
The man was identified as Rosser, who had a prior conviction for evading arrest.
Rosser’s bond is set at $50,000.
