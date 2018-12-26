A man was behind bars Wednesday after being charged in a Dec. 19 robbery, in which witnesses say he took money from a Shorty’s convenience store in Killeen before leaving the scene on a bicycle.
Tommy Dan Freeman, 18, was arraigned Dec. 21 by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown and charged with robbery.
According to the arrest affidavit, Killeen police officers responded to the scene, where a store employee stated that a man entered the store and displayed what he thought to be a firearm. The employee gave the man money, and he left the store, the affidavit said.
A witness then told officers that she saw the man ride a bicycle to a nearby apartment complex, according to the affidavit.
Freeman was found at the apartment complex and taken into custody. He is being held on a $70,000 bond.
In an unrelated case, Kimme Alexandria Davidson, 36, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of theft of a firearm. Her bond is set at $50,000.
