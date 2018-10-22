A Killeen man is facing a charge of aggravated robbery after reportedly taking the belongings of a man during a meeting arranged through an online dating app.
James Antonio Pradia, 27, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke following reports of a Saturday robbery.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim arrived at a Killeen apartment to meet an individual he met on a dating app. The victim reported that once he was inside, an armed man instructed him to lie down and proceeded to take his wallet and cellphone, according to the affidavit.
The victim later used a phone locator function, which allowed police officers to trace the phone to a moving vehicle and perform a traffic stop, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Pradia told officers that he did not have a firearm, but pretended to in order to make the victim fear for his safety.
Pradia is being held on a $100,000 bond.
In unrelated cases, Craig Lamont Jones, 35, was arraigned and charged with injury to a child causing intentional bodily injury. His bond is set at $100,000.
Byron Phinney, 32, was arraigned and charged with indecency with a child-sexual contact. His bond is set at $100,000.
Elizabeth Svatava Suda, 24, was arraigned and charged with possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. Her bond is set at $50,000.
Sean Mondrey, 32, was arraigned and charged with possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. His bond is set at $50,000.
Malik Montel Gause, 22, was arraigned and charged with possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. His bond is set at $50,000.
Roger Thomas Crawford, 34, was arraigned and charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. His bond is set at $20,000.
