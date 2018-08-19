A man has been charged with murder after an argument at the OBok Restaurant & Club in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street led to gunfire early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
According to the police, the victim — 41-year-old Deandre Patrick Thomas, of Killeen — was allegedly shot by 45-year-old Reginald Ferlandus Jackson after the two men reportedly got into an argument just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Jackson was arrested and charged with murder and is currently being held at the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Thomas died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown at 2:46 a.m. An autopsy was ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit continue to investigate the homicide.
The slaying was the fifth criminal homicide in Killeen this year.
On Aug. 4, Cleveland Jermaine Lewis, 33, known as “C.J.,” was gunned down in front of his home about 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
On April 23, Otto Hernandez, 35, was shot and killed on Root Drive.
On June 9, Heather Mae Walker, 29, was killed on Phoenix Drive.
On Feb. 28, Lamar Marcell Roberson, 32, of Killeen, was shot on Franz Drive.
