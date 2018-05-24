A Killeen man was arraigned Thursday on a charge of reckless bodily injury to a child after police said he beat a 4-year-old child, leaving bruises.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown gave Jeffrey Senique Munoz, 36, a $75,000 bond and he was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Police received a report on April 1 that Munoz had beaten a 4-year-old boy the previous day, leaving bruises on his face around his left eye and on other parts of the body, according to the arrest affidavit.
At first Munoz said the boy had fallen off his bicycle. The person reporting the incident later learned the boy had been beaten for licking Munoz’s truck window, according to the affidavit.
The boy told interviewers that Munoz routinely spanks him with his hand and fist, the affidavit states.
Also arraigned by Brown on Wednesday, in an unrelated case, was:
Lester Paul Nichols, 51, of Austin, on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. Brown gave Nichols a $40,000 bond and he was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
