One man was in Bell County Jail on Monday after he was accused of breaking into a Killeen home and attempting to rob the house.
Charles Andrew Gordon, 51, was arraigned on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
According to the arrest affidavit, Killeen Police Department officers found the back door of a house located in the 1300 block of Illinois Avenue open when they responded to a burglary call. Inside, officers found a man — later identified as Gordon — riffling through items in the house.
According to the report, Gordon told the police he was homeless and looking for a place to sleep. The homeowner checked the property later and told police several things were missing, including comic books, swords and motorcycles. Police then found a Jeep near the home that contained some of the missing property.
According to the report, Gordon was arrested and interviewed in the jail. Gordon reportedly waived his rights before admitting that he drove the Jeep to the home but he denied he took anything from the house.
Gordon is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Also arraigned on Monday were:
Lewis Tyrone Dwayne Harper on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Raymond Asbury on a charge of theft of property totaling $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
