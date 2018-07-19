A 38-year-old man was charged with criminal mischief Wednesday after allegedly entering the crawl space of a business in Killeen and crashing through the ceiling into an office.
Andrew James Rackley was arrested by Killeen police Tuesday after a female employee of a business in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway reported a suspect in the ceiling above her.
According to police, the employee said she heard a male voice talking to himself in the ceiling crawl space above her before she saw one of the ceiling tiles crack. The employee ran from her office and called 9-1-1, police said.
When officers arrived, one of the officers heard a loud bang and found Rackley inside the office covered in debris, police said.
Police said Rackley caused damage in excess of $3,500 to the building’s ceiling, ceiling tiles, lights, sprinkler head and an air duct.
Rackley was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown and assigned a bond of $40,000.
He is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
