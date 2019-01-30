One man was in Bell County Jail Wednesday, charged with possession of a small amount of cocaine.
Reginald Tyrone Mathis Jr., 24, of Killeen, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
According to the arrest affidavit, Killeen Police Department officers noticed multiple cars in the parking lot of a hotel in the 600 block of W. S. Young Drive with fake registration tags. Officers were able to determine that Mathis was the owner of one of the vehicles, and that he had an active warrant out for his arrest, according to the affidavit.
When Mathis returned to the vehicle, an officer approached and asked him to identify himself. Reportedly, Mathis gave a fake name and officers tried to detain him to confirm his identity, at which point Mathis tried to escape. Officers were able to subdue Mathis and placed him in a patrol car before taking him to the city jail, according to the affidavit.
When Mathis took his socks off at the jail, officers noticed a small blue bag filled with a white powder in one of the socks, according to the affidavit. The power reportedly tested positive for cocaine and weighed 0.3 grams.
Mathis is being held on a $40,000 bond.
