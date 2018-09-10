A 54-year-old man was charged with harassing a public servant after allegedly spitting in a Killeen police officer’s face following his arrest Friday afternoon, according to court documents.
Around 2:47 p.m., Killeen officers responded to the Spec’s liquor store in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway on a disturbance call.
Upon arrival, witnesses said Ronnie Lee Deel had harassed customers at the store before walking away on foot toward the Academy Sports and Outdoors in the same shopping center.
Police said they located Deel, who identified as “James Ward” and gave officers four different birthdates when asked. After a database search returned no information, police said, Deel was placed in custody and escorted to a patrol car.
As officers placed him in the vehicle, Deel began cursing and threatening the officers and spit on the face of an officer in the vehicle as they were driving out of the parking, police said.
After positively identifying Deel, police said he was listed in a database as “highly contagious” because he has HIV/AIDS.
Deel was arraigned Saturday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and assigned $100,000 bond. He is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
In an unrelated case, Keshia Marie Pack, 27, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200, after a Killeen police search Jan. 29.
Around 8:23 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a red Toyota on Root Avenue after an officer said the vehicle made a wide turn into an improper lane of traffic.
Police said the vehicle accelerated and ran multiple stop signs before the driver of the vehicle jumped out and began running eastbound through an apartment complex parking lot.
The driver, Curtis Floyd Oliver, 37, was charged Sunday with evading arrest with motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and assigned $125,000 bail in total.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found three female passengers, including Pack. Upon searching the vehicle, police found multiple plastic bags with multi-colored pills, two “large crystal shards,” various amounts of cash and a “solid white substance.”
Police said they searched Pack and found a trace amount of a “white, crystal-like substance” in her bra, as well as currency and a substance police identified as crack cocaine.
All together, police said the crystal shards totaled more than 4 grams, and the pills totaled more than 4 grams.
Pack was arraigned and assigned a bond of $50,000. She is being held in the Bell County Jail.
