A 34-year-old man was charged Monday with spitting on a Killeen police officer during an arrest early Sunday morning, according to court documents.
Killeen police responded at around 2:16 a.m. in reference to disturbance call involving two men at the Bunny Club in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Upon arrival, an officer contacted Timothy John Gilbert, who the officer said smelled of alcohol and had a difficult time standing. The officer discovered Gilbert had an active warrant and arrested him, an arrest affidavit read.
During transit to the Killeen city jail, the officer said Gilbert threatened him, saying he would “find where you live and f--- your family up.” The officer said Gilbert then leaned through the partition window spit on the back of the officer’s neck.
Gilbert was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a harassment of a public servant charge and assigned a bond of $100,000.
He is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
In unrelated charges Monday:
James Tyrone Crathers, 21, was charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information after police said he was found Wednesday with 22 pieces of stolen identification. He was assigned a bond of $75,000 and is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
Darrice Travis Ned, 37, was charged with assault of a family/household member by strangulation after allegedly striking and choking a woman Saturday. He was assigned a bond of $50,000 and is being held in the Bell County Jail.
Justin Lynn Perez, 24, was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram after a traffic stop Friday. He was assigned a $20,000 bond and is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
Barbara Jean Robinson, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram after Killeen police said she was found with methamphetamine at a Killeen night club in March. She was assigned a bond of $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.