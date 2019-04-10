A Killeen teenager was arrested and charged Tuesday with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Christian Anthony Simpson, 17, was arraigned Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and his bail set at $200,000, a $100,000 for each charge.
According to the arrest affidavit, Killeen Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road in reference to an aggravated robbery involving a firearm.
Officers met with the two people who said they were robbed, a male and a female.
The female told police that she had been driving her vehicle and that the male suspect had been sitting in the passenger seat and were “dropping off another person” at a residence on Quail Circle.
It was then that a male, later identified as Simpson, got into the back seat and pointed a small handgun to the female victim’s neck, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Simpson allegedly then told both people to get out of the vehicle and then stole the male’s cellphone.
The victims later admitted to officers that they were in the area to “buy marijuana from the suspect,” according to the affidavit.
After both victims completed their voluntary statement forms at the scene, the female victim’s car was found parked near a Laundromat by another KPD officer, according to police.
The officer approached the vehicle, initially believing that it was unoccupied, and found the suspect sitting with the seat fully reclined, according to the affidavit.
According to police, the officer then instructed the suspect to exit the vehicle and found he was carrying a small, black .380 caliber handgun when they conducted a search.
A black backpack was also located where the suspect had been sitting, according to the affidavit, and when searched, contained $194, cellphones and a brown Nike wallet with bank cards with two different names on them.
According to police, the people who said they were robbed were taken to the scene and positively identified Simpson as the person who robbed them at gunpoint.
Also arraigned Wednesday in an unrelated case was Demetres Jamar Easterling on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less, but more than 4 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.