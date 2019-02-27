A 20-year-old man faces a felony charge after police say he ignored a traffic stop in Harker Heights.
Alexander Eugene Thomas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Wednesday and faces a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. His bond was set at $50,000.
On Tuesday, Harker Heights police observed Thomas driving a vehicle at 77 mph in a 45 mph zone in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway, according to an arrest affidavit. An officer then activated his lights to stop him, the affidavit said, but Thomas sped off at speeds higher than 100 mph.
Thomas was eventually stopped on Indian Trail Drive, where police arrested him.
