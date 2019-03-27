BELTON - Two men who each are facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child as co-defendants had a plea agreement hearing re-set
because one of the defendants was arrested in Gatesville on more child sex charges, the night before the Tuesday plea hearing date.
Joseph Mitchell Wernli, 20, is facing two charges of sexual assault of a child and one charge of online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct, according to court documents.
He is being held in the Coryell County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000, or $50,000 per charge, as of Wednesday morning, according to the Coryell County Justice of the Peace’s office.
Wernli’s partner and co-defendant, James Jacob Nehi, 25, did appear in court on Tuesday. Assistant District Attorney Anne Jackson had made a plea deal with both men before she found out on Tuesday about Wernli’s arrest on Monday.
“Anne Jackson had made a plea deal offer and asked for an answer today,” said Robert Harris, who represents Nehi, on Tuesday morning. Mary Beth Harrell, who represents Wernli, informed 426th Judicial District Judge Fancy Jezek of the arrest on Tuesday, also.
Nehi now has a jury trial set for May 6 and Wernli has a court appearance on April 16, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Wednesday morning. He did not say what the plea agreement was going to be.
Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said he needed to research the case before commenting to the media.
“I am aware of the arrest (of Wernli), and the fact he was out on bond out of Bell County, but I am not familiar enough with the facts of the cases here to comment on any future action until the case has been submitted to my office for review and screening,” he said.
Coryell County charge
Wernli is facing three charges in Coryell County, in addition to the one charge in Bell County. Nehi does not appear to have been involved in these alleged incidents.
A Gatesville police officer was dispatched on March 25 to the department’s lobby in regards to a sexual assault of a minor, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer made contact with a 15-year-old boy and his father. The victim told police that he met a man identified as “Joe” on Grindr, an app for gay and bisexual people, and began talking on March 11 on the phone and exchanging text messages, police said.
On March 16 and 17 the victim and the man known as “Joe” met in the 100 block of Watts Lane and engaged in sex, leading to the sexual assault of a child charges.
“Joe” continued to send the victim text messages and photos that were sexual in nature, according to the affidavit, which led to the charge of online solicitation of a minor.
The victim told police that “Joe” was returning to Gatesville to pick him up that night, but police were waiting and made a traffic stop on the vehicle and took “Joe,” then identified as Wernli, into custody, police said.
“When Wernli was informed of the charges he stated he did not know (the victim) was a minor,” according to the affidavit.
Bell County charge
Both Wernli and Nehi are facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child stemming from an alleged assault on Feb. 4, 2018.
A victim reported to the Temple Police Department on Feb. 13 that on Feb. 4, 2018, two men he had met on Grindr picked him up from his home in Belton and took him to their residence in a town that later was determined to be Killeen, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that each man sexually assaulted him.
Born in 2004, the victim was around 14 years old, police said.
The victim “gave very specific descriptions of the physical appearance of both men, and stated that one of the men exchanged text messages with him from a known phone number,” police said.
A Killeen detective determined the phone number belonged to Wernli. Killeen police used social media to locate Nehi based on the physical description given by the victim.
The victim picked both Wernli and Nehi out of separate photo line-ups.
Both men later admitted to police to picking up the boy and having sex with him.
