Harker Heights police are investigating after a man driving a car was caught in the middle of an exchange of gunfire between two other cars on Saturday around 2:25 a.m., an official said on Monday. The man was not injured but he found a bullet hole inside his car after the incident.
The man told police that “he was traveling westbound in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard after leaving” a nightclub, said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
“As he was driving, he observed a black Lincoln with black and grey rims and possibly blue headlights and a black Nissan car exchange gunfire,” he said. The man “said he first heard the gun shot then saw the muzzle flashes as the weapons were being fired.”
The man pulled into a business parking lot “to remain out of harm’s way when he saw the Lincoln turn right off of East Veterans Memorial but was unsure of the street name,” Miller said.
When the man looked his car over, “he noticed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back passenger side door,” he said. The bullet had penetrated the back seat.
No arrests have been made in the case.
