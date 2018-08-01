BELTON —It took a jury less than an hour of deliberation on Wednesday before returning with a verdict of guilty of capital murder for Andrew Lenard Hardesty, 33.
The jury was given three choices: not guilty; guilty of capital murder; or guilty of murder, a lesser but included charge.
After two days of testimony, the jury decided that it was Hardesty, clad in a black hoodie, who shot Christine Watkins, 64, 12 times in the driveway of her home on Oct. 20, 2014. He jumped out of bushes in her front yard, firing a .40-caliber pistol, as she walked to her car to head to work as a Killeen Independent School District bus driver.
“The sentence is an automatic life sentence without the possibly of parole,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “We do not seek the death penalty as occurred in this instance so effectively he will serve the remainder of his life in prison.”
The reason Hardesty was charged with capital murder was because the murder was “for reward or benefit, or the promise of reward,” in a murder-for-hire plot, according to court testimony.
His alleged co-conspirator, Jo Ann Wilbert, is scheduled to have a hearing before another Bell County criminal court on August 31, Garza said, previously.
“On October 20, a shroud of evil descended on Pine Drive; it came in slowly, clothed in black,” said Terry Clark, assistant district attorney, in his closing argument on Wednesday afternoon.
He then played the security camera footage of the murder, for the third time in the trial.
“Why was this man’s wife shot and killed?” Clark asked, motioning toward Ken Watkins in the room. “She was murdered for money. That evil heart is in this courtroom.”
Both the state and the defense rested their cases before noon on Wednesday in the Hardesty murder trial in the 27th Judicial District Court that started with jury selection on Monday.
Hardesty chose not to testify. His defense attorney, in his closing statement, reminded the jury that capital murder is the most serious crime on the books. “I’m arguing their evidence is insufficient and that reasonable doubt is created,” said John P. Gallegos of Belton. Gallegos tried to suggest that another man, now deceased, who considered himself Wilbert’s “bodyguard” should have been investigated further.
“A lot of the people you heard from are caught up in a web of lies,” Gallegos said.
Barnes, in his rebuttal closing argument, reminded the jury that memories are different, but that aspects of the stories were consistent.
Witnesses
During two days of testimony in the trial, the prosecution called to the stand 11 witnesses, with six testifying on Tuesday, and presented around 80 items as evidence, including the security camera footage from the Watkins’s front porch.
On the first day of the testimony on Tuesday, the prosecution detailed exactly what happened in the early morning hours at the Watkins home, and started painting a picture of Hardesty as Wilbert’s hired hit man.
On day two, the state called five witnesses attempting to link Hardesty to the crime, while the defense repeatedly pointed out that no witnesses saw Hardesty at the scene that morning and the only forensic evidence presented by the state was a firearms expert who testified on Monday. The expert had matched the pistol purchased by Wilbert and given to Hardesty, to bullet fragment evidence from the crime scene.
Assistant District Attorneys Nelson Barnes and Clark took turns asking questions of the last five witnesses on Wednesday morning.
One neighbor identified Hardesty as the man he saw the week before the murder, clad in black and in the same bushes in which he was hiding on Oct. 20.
The two men exchanged “good morning” greetings and the neighbor looked at him for about ten seconds, he said.
The person who spoke for longest was Hardesty's ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares two children.
It was apparent that Julia Driskell did not want to be in the courtroom. "Absolutely not," she said on the stand.
Driskell had given three written statements to Killeen Police Department detectives, in addition to another interview, since the summer of 2015, according to courtroom testimony.
Gallegos pointed out to the jury that her statements changed, and emphasized her past involvement with illegal drugs.
She told the jury that Hardesty was abusive in their relationship and also was on methamphetamine, which changed him as a person.
Driskell told the jury that she knows Hardesty killed Watkins for money. She said Wilbert gave Hardesty the pistol later used in the murder. She said that her boyfriend was angry that Wilbert never paid him the full amount he was owed, about $5,000.
When Gallegos asked why she did not go to the police immediately with her knowledge, the woman said she did not want to be involved.
“He’d already told everybody he did it so I thought there were enough witnesses,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.