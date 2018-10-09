Killeen police dispatched officers to the 2200 block of Andover Drive in central Killeen Monday evening in reference to a shooting, according to media reports.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Killeen police are investigating the matter and will release more information as it becomes available.
