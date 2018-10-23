A Bell County jury passed down a life sentence for a man charged with aggravated kidnapping after he abducted a child from a Harker Heights movie theater in November of 2016, according to an official on Tuesday.
It took the jury 30 minutes to find Tutankhamun Holt, 36, of Kempner, guilty of the first-degree felony, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Two other co-defendants await trial in connection to the case.
Holt remains in the Bell County Jail with $60,000 in bonds on charges of interference with child custody, a state jail felony; assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor; and interfering with an emergency call, a Class A misdemeanor, according to jail records.
The trial began Oct. 1 and the jury returned a guilty verdict after 30 minutes of deliberation on Oct. 10, Garza said. “The jury took less than 30 minutes in deliberation (on Oct. 11) to sentence him to life imprisonment.”
He said the district attorney’s office had argued for a life sentence in the case.
Holt and Bobbie Battishia White, 38, of Kempner, were arrested after Harker Heights police responded to a call on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Cinemark movie theater where a man reported another man assaulted him and kidnapped his 7-year-old daughter.
The man and his daughter were walking to their car after watching a movie, when White and Holt pulled up alongside them in a car, according to the arrest affidavit.
Holt punched the man in the stomach, and White forced the child into the car, police said. When the man returned to his car, he found his tires slashed, the affidavit stated.
The victim told an officer that Child Protective Services is involved in a court case between himself and White.
Holt and White each were indicted in January 2017 on charges related to the incident. White also is in the Bell County Jail with $665,000 in bonds on four charges: aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; injury to a child with bodily injury, a third-degree felony; interference with child custody, a state jail felony; and violation of bond or protective order, a Class A misdemeanor, according to jail records.
Derrick Lamont Bailey Jr., 26, of Killeen, also is a co-defendant in the case and is in Bell County Jail awaiting trial on an aggravated kidnapping charge, Garza said. His bond is set at $500,000, according to jail records.
