One man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday evening in the 3600 block of Julia Lane in Killeen.
According to police, officers were dispatched at around 9:14 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
Upon arrival, officers located a male in a driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was immediately taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in stable condition.
Detectives are currently investigating this incident.
