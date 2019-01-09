One man is in the hospital after being shot with what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle, according to information obtained from the Harker Heights Police Department.
According to police spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of West Valley Road in north Harker Heights at 9:55 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, they reportedly encountered a man holding a semi-automatic rifle.
Officers drew their weapons and told the man to drop his gun and to get on the ground, according to the report. The man reportedly complied, and officers secured both him and his weapon, at which point they were able to locate another man lying in a doorway and calling for help.
According to the report, the man was bleeding from his upper left arm, and a tourniquet was applied to stop the flow of blood.
Emergency services arrived and transported the man to a local hospital.
Miller confirmed one suspect has been detained at this time, but not provide further details.
The identities of the men involved have not been revealed at this time.
Miller also confirmed this is Harker Heights' first shooting in 2019.
No other information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.