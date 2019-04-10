A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man from Puerto Rico on two felony charges after Killeen police said he shot at another man in January.
Alex Ivan Trinidad-Soto, 35, was being held in the Bell County Jail without a bond listed, according to jail records on Wednesday afternoon. He was indicted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony, and a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
Killeen police were called to the 700 block of West Green Avenue on Jan. 23 and allegedly observed Trinadad-Soto holding a handgun, according to an arrest affidavit.
A man told police that Trinidad-Soto had held a gun to his forehead, then walked away a few steps and fired a round between his legs, striking the driveway, police said.
Bullet fragments were located about 30 feet from the scene that matched the firearm’s ammunition, according to an arrest affidavit.
In a separate case, Killeen police arrested Trinidad-Soto on Nov. 3, 2009, and he was convicted on a second-degree felony robbery charge, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
Also indicted, on unrelated charges, were:
Terri Jo Dugan, 49, of Harker Heights, on a charge of credit card abuse.
Damon Lance Rose, 55, of Killeen, on a charge of sex offenders duty to register annually.
John Michael Clay, 50, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon.
Elicia Marquilla McNeil, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Howard Harold Williams, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Kimberly Meshe Hancock, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Ladarius Deshaun Bonner, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Austin Hunter Coombs, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Joffrey J. Maldonado, 27, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft (repeat offender).
Raymond Armondo James, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery (habitual offender).
Kenneth D. R. Kimbrel, 18, of Harker Heights, on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of firearm.
Tangela Farica Davenport, 36, of Killeen, on two charges of injury to an elderly individual.
Dequinton Devon Turner, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
