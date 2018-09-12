A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened another man with a chain saw.
Eric Dale Freeman was in Bell County Jail Wednesday on a $200,000 bond, according to the arrest warrant.
According to the report, a Killeen Police Department officer responded to a domestic abuse call in the area of Hooten and Lake Road in Killeen on Aug. 23. Two witnesses reported seeing Freeman chase a woman from a home to a vehicle before hitting her in the face. According to the report, the witnesses said Freeman told the woman not to leave before grabbing a rock and hitting her with the weapon when she attempted to put the vehicle in reverse. One of the witnesses said he then picked up a shovel and approached the couple in an attempt to help the woman.
At this point, Freeman allegedly said, “... stay the f--- out of it,” grabbed a chain saw, turned it on and approached the witness. According to the report, when Freeman realized the man was not going to leave, he dropped the chain saw and ran back inside the home.
When the officer arrived, he identified the woman and observed a cut on her head as well as blood on her face and clothing.
Freeman was booked into Bell County Jail on Aug. 25.
Also indicted on Wednesday in Killeen were:
Joshua Jay Rivera on a charge of assault on a family of household member.
Michelle Anna Vanni on a charge of injury to a child.
Daimon Justin Altamarino on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and debit card abuse.
Brian James Kennedy on a charge of fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Jonas Michael Holder on a charge of unauthorized used of a vehicle.
Andrew James Rackley on a charge of criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Orlando Rodriguez-Gutierrez on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Erin Javar Hayes on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Robert Manuel Rodriguez on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200.
Clifford Lee Hopkins on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Cecil Tamez Jr. on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4.
Indicted on Wednesday in Harker Heights was:
Lewis Charles Hall Jr. on a charge of arson.
