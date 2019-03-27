A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on a second-degree felony aggravated assault charge after police said he beat up several people, using a hammer, staple gun and a handgun on one of the two victims, according to court records.
Jose Raul Diaz, 45, is listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with $215,000 in bonds on eight charges from the Killeen and Harker Heights Police Departments, including the felony, three Class A misdemeanors and four Class C misdemeanors, according to jail records.
Killeen police were dispatched on Jan. 17 to the 500 block of North 22nd Street in reference to an assault, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers said they observed a woman who said Diaz assaulted her at an apartment in the 400 block of North 16th Street. Officers said they observed injuries to her eye and face and she later was transported to the hospital.
The victim told police that “there was still a male at the residence ... (who) was being tortured and being held against his will by Diaz,” according to the affidavit.
Police went to the apartment on North 16th Street, “and a male opened the door slightly,” according to the affidavit. As the officer was talking to that man, “the door swung open and a black male bleeding from the head ... came running out with his hands up yelling he was beaten and held against his will,” police said.
Officers said they observed blood on Diaz’s shirt.
The second victim said he was dropped off at the apartment intending to use drugs and drink alcohol. He said he saw the woman being assaulted and then Diaz accused him of theft and started beating him, police said.
The victim, who also had to be treated at the hospital, said “he was hit with a hammer, stapled with a staple gun and hit in the face with a handgun,” according to the affidavit.
Officers said they located the items described by the victim as well as a knife that the victim said had been held to his and the first victim’s throats.
Also indicted on Wednesday, on unrelated charges, were:
Brandon Shane Soden, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
Bobby Joe Davis, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Logan Jade Thomas, 22, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Danny Caracozza, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Antonio Ruel Armstrong, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.