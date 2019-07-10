A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on a third-degree felony charge after police said he had a child in his backseat while evading them at low speed.
Eddie Fitzgerald Snead, 48, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Snead was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with bonds totaling $70,250 on charges that also include credit or debit card abuse, a state jail felony; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony; and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.
A state trooper on June 2 attempted to pull over a Ford Expedition with a non-functional brake light near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Boulevard, according to the arrest affidavit. The driver of the vehicle, later determined to be Snead, continued to drive after the trooper activated his lights and sirens.
Police said the vehicle briefly came to a stop before continuing to evade the trooper, while driving at a low rate of speed, for another six minutes.
“Once the vehicle arrived at an apartment complex, the driver exited the vehicle and, while being detained at gun point, told police his 6-year-old son was in the backseat,” according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, on unrelated charges, were:
Brandon Lockhart, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct of a firearm toward a habitation.
Eleazer Flores-Santiago, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Mishalene M. Bosket, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Alexis Kay Fanney, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jeffery James Clark, 60, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams (repeat offender).
Dennis James Odom, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (repeat offender).
Cynthia Wilson, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Leeellen Rios, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Faith Elisha Ann Burgess, 21, of Harker Heights, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child.
William Lee Collier, 65, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Joshua Chandler, 35, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams (repeat offender).
