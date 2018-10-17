A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted one man on a charge of murder after police say he killed another man in a Killeen night club in August.
Reginald Ferlandus Jackson, 45, was charged with the first-degree murder of Deandre Patrick Thomas, 41, at Obok Restaurant & Club on Aug. 18.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were called just before 2 a.m. to the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street in reference to a shooting. “Officers observed a male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the report.
The victim was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police the suspect walked away toward Cantabrian Drive, east of South Fort Hood Street, and were able to give a description of the suspect to officers. Some witnesses even said they knew the suspect went by the name “Reggie.”
About 15 minutes after the initial call, officers searched the area and located a man fitting the description of the suspect, according to the report.
As part of the investigation, police reviewed the club’s surveillance video, “which clearly showed the suspect and the victim verbally arguing at the front door of the club with several other men standing between them,” according to the arrest affidavit. The report goes on to say that the suspect could be seen pulling a handgun from the area around his waist and pointing and firing the weapon at the victim.
“Officers were able to locate a .45-caliber handgun after searching the area around the club, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday in Killeen were:
Coelle Killing Leblanc on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4.
Trey Alexander Thomas on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Mitchell Lee Porter on a charge of credit card abuse.
Randolf Samuel Franklin Jr. on a charge of theft from a person.
Bruce Jenkins Jr. on a charge of robbery.
Jerry Bob Roy Jr. on a charge of aggravated assault with bodily injury.
Star Rivers on a charge of aggravated assault and threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Brandon Moody on a charge of assault on a family or household member.
