A 33-year-old man is dead after an early-morning shooting in Killeen on Saturday, an official said.
Killeen police responded to a “shots fired” call in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive around 2 a.m. on Saturday, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound,” she said.
The man was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition but he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“This incident continues to be investigated and information will be released as it becomes available,” Miramontez said.
Police are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). All information is confidential and could lead to a cash reward.
The Saturday homicide is the third criminal homicide of the year.
On April 23, Otto Hernandez, 35, was shot and killed on Root Drive.
On June 9, Heather Mae Walker, 29, was killed on Phoenix Drive.
No arrests have been made in either case.
Criminal charges were not filed in two other deaths this year.
